‘Several BJP, JDS netas ready to join Congress’ 

TUMAKURU: Congress leader and former deputy CM Dr G Parameshwara on Sunday said that several JDS and BJP leaders, including legislators, were ready to join the party if they were promised tickets to contest the next Assembly elections in the state. “Even BJP MLAs are in touch with me... they have expressed their desire to join the Congress. Don’t we have to strengthen the party and return to power?” he asked reporters at Turuvekere.

Parameshwara’s statement comes a day after KPCC president DK Shivakumar said several MLAs and workers of other parties belonging to the Lingayat community had expressed their desire to join the Congress.

Parameshwara further said that a committee set up under the leadership of Congress leader Allam Veerabhadrappa will scrutinise those who want to join the party.

On Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s recent visit to Delhi, Parameshwara said the CM was like a bubble which would burst anytime. “Several leaders within the BJP, including some ministers, are averse to Yediyurappa and hence we have been urging the latter to resign. This kind of politics results in maladministration,” he said.