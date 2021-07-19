Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar to leave for Delhi to thrash out issues

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar, whose supporters have been shadow-boxing in public over who will be the next chief minister, will be heading for New Delhi in the next couple of days to resolve a spate of issues.

They include revamping of the state PCC and preparations regarding the upcoming Zilla Panchayat, Taluk Panchayat and BBMP polls, besides issues like the 25 MLC seats for local body elections which fall vacant in five months.

The state PCC has not been revamped in more than 10 years, and the complaint is that many office-bearers in their late forties and early fifties are now well past 60. The central leadership will also speak to the two leaders on their vocal supporters and constituents saying their respective leaders would be made the next chief minister.

It may be recalled that the supporters of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have on many occasions claimed that their leaders would be the next Chief Minister.

General secretary RS Surjewala had even written a letter, telling the state unit not to speculate on the future leadership issue. After Surjewala’s letter, it was observed that last week, both groups were putting up a show of unity. They met at DK Shivakumar's residence on Friday and even visited a few places like Bagepalli together, but sources said more needs to be done.