BSY invites close aides for lunch, sets off chatter

Invitees keep mum; speculation continues over options before Yediyurappa  

Published: 20th July 2021 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

BS Yediyurappa

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two days after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa returned from New Delhi after holding talks with central leaders, speculation over leadership change continues, with many in the party, including ministers, claiming there is no clarity over the latest developments. While some ministers maintained that Yediyurappa will continue till this month-end and anything can happen in August, others claimed there is no clarity over developments within the party.

"He will not resign on July 26, as speculated in the media. We are also waiting, anything can happen in August," said a cabinet minister.

On Saturday, the CM held a two-hour-long meeting with loyalist ministers and some legislators over lunch, and discussed the developments of his Delhi visit. Ministers Basavaraj Bommai, R Ashoka, Dr Sudhakar, ST Somashekar, Byrathi Basavaraj, BC Patil, newly appointed Vokkaliga Development board chairman M Krishnappa, and a few others attended the meeting. One of the ministers said it was an unplanned meeting and "nothing major was discussed". 

The timing of the Vokkaliga Development Board constitution, changes in some boards and corporations, and the Governor's visit to Delhi when central leaders are busy with the Parliament session, has raised some eyebrows in political circles.

Sources said recommending dissolution of the assembly may also be an option before Yediyurappa, but is unlikely to happen. A senior minister said there was no discussion, or even a suggestion, on recommending dissolution of the assembly.

When contacted, Ashoka said it was just a lunch meeting with a few ministers, and they had discussed various issues. He, however, did not reveal any information. Sources said Ashoka is likely to visit New Delhi in the next few days, but is finding it difficult to get an appointment with central leaders, as they are busy with the monsoon session of Parliament.

A senior minister told TNIE that ever since Yediyurappa had visited Delhi, there was no clarity either over his next move or the party leaders' next step. At Delhi, it was a closed indoor one-to-one meeting, he said. 
Another minister said he trusts the new team more than the veterans.

"There is no doubt, one cannot replace Yediyurappa, no one can match his mass leadership. But of late, he is not trusting anyone. He hasn't shared or sought our opinions," said a minister. "Speculation will continue even after this, though we are part of the government, we are clueless."

