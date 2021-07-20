DKS, Siddaramaiah to discuss Karnataka local body polls, bypolls with Congress high command

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar are expected to meet Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi together in Delhi on Tuesday morning. While both are travelling separately, they are expected to reach Delhi late Monday evening. The agenda for meeting the high command together is to thrash out issues pertaining to the upcoming ZP/TP elections, the winners of which will vote in the MLC elections to 25 seats which have fallen vacant.

Two assembly bypolls -- to Hangal and Sindagi -- are on the cards and probable candidates have been meeting both these leaders. They are also expected to discuss an action plan for BBMP polls, for which elections are due soon, and the party is concerned that they do not have winning candidates in all constituencies. They are expected to give their opinions on the KPCC revamp, that has been in the planning stage for many weeks now.

While Siddaramaiah left Bengaluru a little past 5pm, and is scheduled to reach Karnataka Bhavan where he will halt for the night, Shivakumar left around 7 pm and is expected to halt the night in New Delhi.

Both leaders are expected to meet General Secretary RS Surjewala and General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal before they meet Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi together. Party sources said it is common practice for the high command to meet state leaders either before or at the beginning of the Parliament session.