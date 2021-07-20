Four killed in road accident near Kalaburagi city in Karnataka

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Four persons were killed on the spot and another person sustained serious injuries in a road accident near Kotnoor village in the outskirts of Kalaburagi city in the early hours of Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Ullas (28), Rahul (24) and Kashim (26). The body of another person is not yet identified. According to police sources these 5 persons were coming to Kalaburagi in a car while a lorry which was coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with the car killing the 4 persons on the spot.

The injured has been admitted in a private hospital at Kalaburagi and the bodies of the deceased persons have been sent for postmortem. A case has been registered at Traffic Police Station-2.