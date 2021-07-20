STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gangotsava to boost tourism in Talakadu

Tourism Minister C P Yogeeshwara on Monday  said that the government has decided to conduct 'Gangostava' on the lines of the Dasara festivities to boost tourism in Talakadu.

Published: 20th July 2021 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

CP Yogeshwara

CP Yogeshwara (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Tourism Minister CP Yogeeshwara on Monday said that the government has decided to conduct 'Gangostava' on the lines of the Dasara festivities to boost tourism in Talakadu. "It will be an annual festival ahead of Dasara, which will promote the development of Talakadu in T Narsipura taluk," he said.

After an interaction with officials, the minister felt that there is a need to promote Talakadu as a tourist destination. Observing that Talakadu lacks amenities, Yogeeshwara said that festivals such as Gangotsava will attract tourists and will also contribute to the development of the town and announced a Talakadu Development Committee to look into the requirements.

"We have planned to introduce water sports in KRS backwaters and have dropped the Disney land project following opposition from the public," he informed and said that the government is firm on the ropeway project in Chamundi Hills. Yogeeshwara said that the much-awaited heli tourism project will take off from  Bengaluru. He said  that the greens had opposed the project at Lalitha Mahal and  modalities have been worked out to begin it in Mysuru.

