STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Got threat calls from Darshan’s people: Indrajit Lankesh

He alleged that they called him every 30 seconds and abused him with offensive language and sent vulgar photos. 

Published: 20th July 2021 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Director Indrajit Lankesh

Director Indrajit Lankesh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Journalist and film director Indrajit Lankesh, who had accused actor Darshan of assaulting a hotel staff in Mysuru, has alleged that the actor’s followers and some rowdies are making threat calls to him. He has lodged a police complaint in this regard.Speaking to reporters on Monday, the director said that he has been getting threat calls for the last 24 hours by the actor’s followers. He alleged that they called him every 30 seconds and abused him with offensive language and sent vulgar photos. 

“I am getting repeated threat calls from them and this is being done at the behest of Darshan. I am not frightened by the development and will fight legally against the actor,” he said, adding that the actor had also made derogatory comments about media and the audio clip had gone viral.

Later, he met the DCP (South-East division) Srinath Mahadev Joshi, and filed a formal police complaint. “Along with the complaint, I have shared the phone numbers from which I got the calls and vulgar images. The police have assured me action within two-three days,” Lankesh added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indrajit Lankesh Darshan
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Climate Emergency: Countries across the world experience massive flooding
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp