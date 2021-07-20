Got threat calls from Darshan’s people: Indrajit Lankesh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Journalist and film director Indrajit Lankesh, who had accused actor Darshan of assaulting a hotel staff in Mysuru, has alleged that the actor’s followers and some rowdies are making threat calls to him. He has lodged a police complaint in this regard.Speaking to reporters on Monday, the director said that he has been getting threat calls for the last 24 hours by the actor’s followers. He alleged that they called him every 30 seconds and abused him with offensive language and sent vulgar photos.

“I am getting repeated threat calls from them and this is being done at the behest of Darshan. I am not frightened by the development and will fight legally against the actor,” he said, adding that the actor had also made derogatory comments about media and the audio clip had gone viral.

Later, he met the DCP (South-East division) Srinath Mahadev Joshi, and filed a formal police complaint. “Along with the complaint, I have shared the phone numbers from which I got the calls and vulgar images. The police have assured me action within two-three days,” Lankesh added.