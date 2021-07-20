STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I am ahead in the race for next chief minister: Karnataka minister Umesh Katti

Katti said that he has not only served as minister in four different cabinets but also doesn't have any black spot in his career as an eight-time MLA.

Published: 20th July 2021 12:11 AM

Karnataka Civil Supplies minister Umesh Katti

Karnataka Civil Supplies minister Umesh Katti. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The BJP leadership in Karnataka may be in a dilemma in its ongoing attempts to find a suitable replacement for chief minister BS Yediyurappa, but the party's eight-time MLA Umesh Katti, who is also minister for Food and Civil Supplies has said that he is ready to become Chief Minister if the party offered him the top position.

"I don't have any black spot in my long-stretched political career. I am keen to become Chief Minister if the party high command and people bless me. But unfortunately, the CM's seat is not free as yet,'' he said.

At press meet in Belagavi on Monday, Katti said he would be the next choice if the CM's post fell vacant and that he was the one to make it to the post once the CM's seat got vacant.

With the blessings of people of Hukkeri assembly segment, he said that he had been elected as MLA eight times so far and also served as minister in four different cabinets in the state during the last few decades. "Given the series of works which I have taken up over the years, I am have all the abilities to become CM,'' he added.

