IMA scam: Karnataka govt provisionally attaches Roshan Baig’s assets

Former Cong MLA is an accused in the multi-crore IMA scam

Published: 20th July 2021 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MLA in Karnataka Roshan Baig

Roshan Baig (Photo | Twitter)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government provisionally attached the immovable and movable properties of former Congress MLA and minister R Roshan Baig, under the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishment Act, 2004, in the multi-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam. The properties attached include the six immovable properties mentioned in the affidavit that Baig had submitted before the Election Commission in 2018, along with nomination papers for the Assembly elections.

“The government, after considering the report of the Special Officer and Competent Authority, IMA, as well as the chargesheet submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation, has come to the conclusion that R Roshan Baig, former minister and MLA residing at 3, Cleveland Road, Fraser Town,

Bengaluru, has played a key role in utilising his public office and goodwill to promote the business activities of the IMA Group as well as in getting financial returns from the group, has played a role clandestinely and as promoter of the IMA Group by investing in the form of sweat equity rather than being a formal promoter who invests equity in the form of money,” stated the government order. 

“On receipt of government orders for provisional attachment, we have taken steps to seize the immovable properties and movable properties like bank account, shares, jewellery etc. We will be filing application in the Special Court shortly for absolute attachment of these properties,” said senior IAS officer, Special Officer and Competent Authority, IMA case, Harsh Gupta. 

