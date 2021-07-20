STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Intermittent rain continue to lash Malnad, rivers in spate

Copious rains pounded most parts of Koppa, Mudigere, Sringeri and NR Pura taluks from Saturday night to Sunday.

Published: 20th July 2021 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

An old tree was uprooted in Chikkamagaluru following heavy rain on Sunday

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Copious rains pounded most parts of Koppa, Mudigere, Sringeri and NR Pura taluks from Saturday night to Sunday. On monday morning, rain gave some respite but from afternoon, intermittent showers continued to lash many parts of Malnad region. Kalasa, Horanadu, Kudremukh, Javali, Hirebail, Baluru in Mudigere taluk; Sringeri, Kigga, Agalagandi, Kerekatte, Nemmar, Uttameshwar in Sringeri taluk; Beejadakatte, Jayapura, Balehonnur in NR Pura taluk received heavy rains from Saturday night.

Since catchment area of Kudremukh is receiving torrential rain, Tunga, Bhadra and Hemavathy rivers originating from the region are flowing near the danger mark.

Traffic between religious centres Kalasa and Horanadu has been disrupted following Bhadra water submerging the Balehole bridge. Hemavathy river near Banakal is overflowing, inundating fields on either side. Farmers in Malnad are all set to transplant paddy saplings in slushy fields. Coffee planters are worried about  rot disease due to incessant rain.

After unlock, tourists are flocking to Charmady Ghat which is covered with snow, interspersed with natural waterfalls gushing down the cliffs. The locals complain that fun-loving and frolicking young tourists park their vehicles in the middle of the road to take selfies, creating traffic snarls.

Comments

