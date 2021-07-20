Theft accused ‘dies’ in police custody, probe on

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: A theft accused arrested by MB Nagar police in connection with a case on Sunday morning died in the same evening triggering suspicion of custodial death. According to sources, Chandru (30), son of Venkat of Hyderabad and a resident of Kushnoor locality, was a habitual offender.

M B Nagar police arrested him on Sunday morning. During the course of interrogation, he complained of health complications in the evening. The police rushed him to the district government hospital where he was declared brought dead. When Express contacted Police Commissioner Ravikumar, he said, “The police have registered the case as custodial death.”