There will be no impact on Congress if Karnataka chief minister is changed: Satish Jarkiholi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Amid speculations of a change of guard in the state, KPCC Working President Satish Jarkiholi has said, the Congress party will not have any benefit of loss from the change of Chief Minister. Another leader of BJP will be the new CM if the BJP high command replaces BS Yediyurappa. And the Congress will have nothing to do with this issue, he added.

Reacting to the audio clip of a senior BJP leader which added credence to reports on change of guard in the state, Jarkiholi said that if one BJP leader exited, another leader from the same party would assume charge and that it would make no difference to the Congress or its leaders in the state.

How the political developments would transpire and what step Yediyurappa would take once he was replaced would be a million dollar question, said Jarkiholi adding that the people awaited to see what all developments would take place once the CM was out of power.

As far as the Congress party was concerned, Jarkiholi said, "We have been working for the party's growth in the state based on the works which the previous Congress government in the state carried out. Politics is totally unpredictable and we can't actually predict what happens in politics tomorrow. A mid-term election may come or may not but we are prepared for it.''

As a leader of the party, Jarkiholi said he had been visiting most of the places in Mumbai Karnataka with the sole aim of building the party from the grassroots in the region.