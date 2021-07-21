STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3,000 km-long Deccan aviation circuit proposed under PPP

This will be created under public private partnership (PPP) with Deccan Aviation, which will provide small airplanes and helicopters.

Published: 21st July 2021 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

CP Yogeshwara

CP Yogeshwara (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tourism Minister CP Yogeeshwara said on Tuesday that soon, a Deccan aviation circuit will come up for tourists to fly across destinations. Holding a meeting with department officials and private stakeholders, he said that the circuit, which is expected to be 3000km-long, should connect Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Ballari, Bidar and Koppal.

This will be created under public private partnership (PPP) with Deccan Aviation, which will provide small airplanes and helicopters. Officials from Apollo Hospitals and Trade India Private Limited were also present for the meeting.

The minister also informed that similar support is available in Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Yogeeshwara directed the tourism department officials to acquire land from the district administrations to start the project. He also said that along with starting water sports in KRS backwaters, the heritage Venugopala Temple will also be improved and restored by Cauvery Neeravari Nigama at the cost of Rs 1,450 crore.

