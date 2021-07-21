STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Govt revokes media ban at Vidhana Soudha

This was not the first time that the government has tried to restrict the media.

Published: 21st July 2021 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

BWSSB carrying out disinfection in front of the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | Pandarinath B/EPS)

Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | Pandarinath B/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following widespread criticism, the State Government on Tuesday withdrew its order restricting the print and electronic media from taking videos and photographs in the corridors of the Vidhana Soudha, with immediate effect.

Last Friday, an order was issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms that stated that during legislature sessions and other occasions, media persons recording videos of ministers block VIP movement and also cause inconvenience to the employees. Instead, they have to shoot only near the Kengal Hanumanthaiah entrance. Despite opposition, Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri took a stand not to allow videographers and photographers.

This was not the first time that the government has tried to restrict the media. In 2018, when H D Kumaraswamy was Chief Minister, restrictions had been imposed on media persons entering the Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha and the Secretariat. However, the order was revoked after the Opposition and media slammed the government.  In 2019, the BJP government restricted recording of the Assembly session proceedings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vidhana Soudha
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Climate Emergency: Countries across the world experience massive flooding
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp