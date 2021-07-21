Govt revokes media ban at Vidhana Soudha

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following widespread criticism, the State Government on Tuesday withdrew its order restricting the print and electronic media from taking videos and photographs in the corridors of the Vidhana Soudha, with immediate effect.

Last Friday, an order was issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms that stated that during legislature sessions and other occasions, media persons recording videos of ministers block VIP movement and also cause inconvenience to the employees. Instead, they have to shoot only near the Kengal Hanumanthaiah entrance. Despite opposition, Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri took a stand not to allow videographers and photographers.

This was not the first time that the government has tried to restrict the media. In 2018, when H D Kumaraswamy was Chief Minister, restrictions had been imposed on media persons entering the Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha and the Secretariat. However, the order was revoked after the Opposition and media slammed the government. In 2019, the BJP government restricted recording of the Assembly session proceedings.