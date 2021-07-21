STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Horticulture cluster to come up at Ramanagara

The  state will have its first horticultural produce processing cluster in Ramanagara district.

Ashishkrishna H P

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state will have its first horticultural produce processing cluster in Ramanagara district. The cluster, which will be set up through a PPP model with an estimated investment of about Rs 500 crore, will include a mango processing unit, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwatha Narayan, who is also the district in-charge minister of Ramanagara, stated on Tuesday.

Land has been identified in Bhairapatna near Ramanagara. Of the 40 acres available, 15 acres will be used for the project. “A mango processing unit, including common facilities, will be established in about four acres and for this, the Central Government has been asked to provide Rs 10 crore under the Remunerative Approaches for Agriculture and Allied sector Rejuvenation (RAFTAAR) scheme,” Ashwath Narayan informed.

In the remaining 11 acres, five horticultural produce processing units will be established. The cluster has the objective of facilitating farmers to add value to their produce and an Expression of Interest for this will be invited soon, he said. The government is expecting an estimated investment of about Rs 500 crore for this project and private players who are keen to come forward will be given a subsidy of more than 40 per cent, the Deputy CM added.

