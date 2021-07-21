STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka industrialist files plaint against minister

Minister’s media team says allegations made before the ACB are with malicious intent

Representational Photo (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An industrialist on Tuesday said that he has complained to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) against a Karnataka Minister and associates for allegedly diverting funds meant for farmers.

The minister’s media team dismissed the allegations, saying, “It was quite evident that the allegations were baseless and made with malicious intent.”

The businessman said he has approached the ACB director-general of police with the complaint that crores of rupees, obtained as crop loans in the name of small farmers at 4 percent interest, are being deposited at Vijay Souharda Credit Sahakari Ltd at Mudhol, which is housed in a building owned by the minister.

The businessman had earlier filed criminal cases against the ministers and others. On Tuesday, he alleged that the dealings are in clear violation of the Banking Regulation Act. 

The minister’s media team stated, "A self-proclaimed social activist on Tuesday made frivolous charges against the minister without any documentary evidence. The so-called activist who is notorious for filing complaints against political leaders exposed himself with his hollow claims and became a laughing stock before the media. It was quite evident that the allegations were baseless and made with malicious intent. The imposter posing as a social activist faced a barrage of questions from journalists who were visibly upset as he kept dodging questions on evidence to prove his malicious charges. All his allegations were silly, baseless and innuendos. The sole objective of the presser was to cause embarrassment and dent the image of the minister who is gaining prominence in state politics after decades of hard work.”

ACTIVIST SEEKS ACTION AGAINST INDRAJIT
Bengaluru: An activist has submitted a complaint to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, seeking legal action against journalist and filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh, accusing the latter of trying to create enmity between different castes, and also bringing disrepute to the police department. Abraham TJ, president of Karnataka Anti-Graft & Environmental Forum, met Bommai on Tuesday and handed over the complaint, to which the Home Minister assured of forwarding it to the police for further action.

Abraham has alleged that Lankesh had repeatedly told on television that actor Darshan had assaulted a Dalit waiter at a hotel in Mysuru, but the waiter was not at all a Dalit. He further alleged that Lankesh was lowering the image of the entire police force of the state by making false and malicious allegations.

