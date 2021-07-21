No exams, but PU II results show big jump

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The results of second Pre-University classes, for which no exams were held due to the Covid pandemic, saw some remarkable figures this year. The results, which were announced on Tuesday, witnessed a 38.86 per cent jump in the number of students securing distinction, 60 per cent increase in those who got first class, a whopping 89.85 per cent jump in the number of students who scored second class and 39.94 percent increase in the number of students who got pass marks.

The number of students who cleared Second PU increased by 59.71 per cent, or 2,49,200, this year as compared to last year. In all, 6.66 lakh students have cleared second PU. Repeaters too were passed this year with 5 per cent grace marks in addition to the minimum pass grades.A majority of 62,548 ‘just pass’ students were repeaters, while 6,181 were freshers. There was an increase of 19,619 such students.

More distinction holders among rural students

Of 95,628 students who secured distinction, 5,974 were from Arts, 22,479 from commerce and 67,175 from Science. In all, 60,085 boys got distinction as compared to 35,543 girls. There were more distinction holders from rural areas at 81,385 than from urban parts at 14,243. Second PU students were assigned marks based on their SSLC and first PU examinations, in addition to the internal assessment or academic participation in second PU.

2,239 students get 100 pc marks

The Class 10 results were given 45 marks weightage, first PU marks 45 and internals 10. Students were given an additional 5 per cent on top of their first PU marks, said Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar.

Meanwhile, 2,239 students in all secured a perfect score of 600 on 600. They included 18 Arts students, 292 commerce students and 1,929 Science students, said Snehal R, Director of Pre-University Education. Dakshina Kannada has the highest number of 445 such students, followed by Bengaluru South (302), Bengaluru North (261), Udupi (149) and Hassan (104).

