STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Of 2.22 crore people Covid vaccinated in Karnataka, 1.67 crore yet to get second shot

Hospitals said that people are turning up in large numbers for their second dose, but issues surrounding the drive are affecting the national initiative.

Published: 21st July 2021 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

A student receives the Covid vaccine in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo |Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

A student receives the Covid vaccine in Bengaluru. (Photo |Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Only 54 lakh out of 2.22 crore people in Karnataka have got their second dose of Covid vaccine, because of insufficient supply, long gap between two doses of Covishield and technical issues with the Covid portal, CoWIN. Only 24.50 per cent of those who received the first dose, that is 54,52,069 out of 2,22,51,400 (2.22 crore) have got the second dose. Hospitals said that people are turning up in large numbers for their second dose, but issues surrounding the drive are affecting the national initiative.

“The gap between two doses of Covishield increased from six-eight weeks to 12-16 weeks, which is why many beneficiaries are not yet due for the second dose. The vaccine supply is also erratic and insufficient, but it is better now than before. We used to get 50 vials per week earlier which has been increased to 50 vials once every three days. Every day, 600-700 people come to our hospital, of them 400-500 get the vaccine,” said a doctor from Victoria Hospital, adding that the remaining 200-odd have to return.At KC General Hospital, a board is put up whenever they run out of vaccine stocks. Doctors here claimed that when they raise an indent, the supplies come from Dasappa Hospital.

“On weekdays, we vaccinate around 700 people per day and on weekends it varies between 1,000 and 1,2000 for both Covishield and Covaxin, including those getting their first and second doses. There is no shortage,” claimed Dr B R Venkateshaiah, Medical Superintendent, KC General Hospital in Bengaluru. 

Pvt hospitals struggle to get vaccine supplies

Private hospitals too are struggling to get the supplies despite raising indents on the Karnataka Private Medical establishment and Co-WIN portals. At Suguna Hospital, they have been able to get Covaxin directly from the manufacturer, Bharat Biotech, but have not been able to get Covishield from the government.

“We were told that July 15 was the last day to raise an indent and we did that for Covishield through CoWIN. Forget receiving the supplies, even the payment we made was not acknowledged. We tell those who are due for their second dose of Covishield to go to other centres,” said Dr Ravindra R, former president of the Private Hospital and Nursing Homes Association and MD of Suguna Hospital.

There are also other reasons for fewer people getting both doses. One is that they could have turned Covid-positive after their first dose and the other is a technical issue on CoWIN, said Dr Arundhathi Chandrashekar, Mission Director, National Health Mission.

“Sometimes, beneficiaries would have changed their phone numbers after the first dose or there would have been a spelling mistake in their name while registering for the first dose. In both cases, when they take their second dose, it gets recorded as the first on CoWIN. Nearly 25-30 per cent of people who are due for their second dose as per the portal have actually already taken it,” she said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka COVID vaccine COVID 19
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Climate Emergency: Countries across the world experience massive flooding
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp