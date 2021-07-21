STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Register for PUC supplementary exam by July 30

Students unhappy with PUC II results will have to register for supplementary examination by July 30.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students unhappy with PUC II results will have to register for supplementary examination by July 30. The exams will be held from August 19 to September 3. Director of Pre-University Education Snehal R said that the results for these students will be declared in 15 days, so they are not disadvantaged academically.

Principals will submit the applications on SATS portal and by July 31, all documents will be submitted to the deputy director of public instruction’s office. Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said that because KCET examination is scheduled on August 28 and 29, the PU II examination was postponed by three days.

He also assured that all the who passed the PUC examinations will get a seat for graduation. Kumar said that the higher education department is working towards increasing the number of seats to cater to the increased number of students who passed the second PUC examination. He said that Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan had also given his assurance about the same.

Time table

Morning session from (10:15 AM to 1:30 PM) Noon session from (2:15 PM to 5:30 PM)

  • 19 Aug - Optional Kannada, Mathematics, Basic Maths
  • 21 Aug - Kannada -- Tamil, Telugu, Malyalam, Marathi, Arabic, French
  • 23 Aug - Geography Psychology Physics
  • 24 Aug - English
  • 25 Aug - Accountancy Geology Education, Home Science -- IT, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare
  • 26 Aug - Political Science
  •  27 Aug - History, Statistics
  • 30 Aug - Economics
  • 31 Aug - Urdu, Sanskrit
  • Sept 1 - Karnataka Music, Hindustani Music, Sociology, Biology, Electronics, Computer Science
  • Sept 2 - Logic, Business Studies, Chemistry
  •  Sept 3- Hindi
