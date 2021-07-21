STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Rural schools in Karnataka threaten to surrender licences if physical classes don’t start

However, the same facilities are not provided to students in private schools who study under RTE,” they said.

Published: 21st July 2021 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Classrooms being disinfected ahead of public exams at Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School, Egmore in Chennai.

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By  Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the education department is yet to take decision on resuming physical classes, rural schools have approached the governor regarding the issue and threatened to surrender their licences if they are not allowed to start classes. As schools are closed for 16 months, they said that children are deprived of education. They also complained about the inequality in the education department’s approach to private schools. “Students in government schools are given free books, clothes and food.

However, the same facilities are not provided to students in private schools who study under RTE,” they said. The administrators also said that for years, they have requested authorities to provide mid-day meal to underprivileged students in private schools, but their pleas fell on deaf ears. Citing the recent economic survey, Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association (RUPSA) said that due to the pandemic, the middle class has become financially distressed.

“The education department is attracting children to government schools with mid-day meals,” they said and alleged that the government is not even informing the private schools about the students’ transfer. Additionally, the schools said that several are reeling under financial crisis, and parents are not willing to pay unless physical classes start and the government is also not reimbursing the RTE amount. “We are still paying out staff salaries. Our very existence is at stake,” they lamented.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Rural schools
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Climate Emergency: Countries across the world experience massive flooding
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp