Separate agency will evaluate schemes of over Rs 100 crore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Henceforth, all schemes that have fund allocation of more than Rs 100 crore will be evaluated, for which the Karnataka Evaluation Authority will be constituted, announced Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

A release from the Chief Minister’s Office stated that at present, 96 schemes are funded/aided by the Centre in 24 State Government departments. In 2020-21, Rs 39,601 crore was allocated under centrally-sponsored schemes, of which Rs 18,715 crore was the Centre’s share. As on date, 87 per cent of this share has been released to the State Government. In 2021-22, Rs 38,078 crore has been allotted, including Rs 17,536 crore as the Union Government’s share. As of June this year, the Centre has released 23 per cent of this.

There are 11 main centrally-sponsored schemes, including MNREGA, PM Grama Sadak Yojane, Jal Jeevan Mission, midday meals, Samagra Shikshana Karnataka, Rashtriya Arogya Abhiyana and PM Awas Yojana. After a meeting to review central government schemes, the CM said that in the last seven years, there has been an increase in the grants released by the Centre.

In 2014-15, the grants were around Rs 9,600 crore and now this has doubled. “Officials concerned should ensure that all centrally-sponsored schemes are implemented within the time limit set by the government. Officials should also ensure that grants are released on time to the state. For this, they have to submit the required documents from time to time,” he said.

Yediyurappa also directed Chief Secretary P Ravikumar to work accordingly and said that every rupee released by the Centre should be utlised. “Despite monitoring, there are complaints of corruption in some places. This has to be prevented. If there are any technical issues, they have to be brought before the officials concerned,” the CM said.

BSY WILL CONTINUE AS CM: ASHOKA

Bengaluru: In the backdrop of murmurs over a change of guard in the state, Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Tuesday maintained that there will be no leadership change in the state, and B S Yediyurappa will continue as Chief Minister. Speaking to media persons, Ashoka said that the BJP top brass has not taken any decision on replacing the Chief Minister.

A number of Lingayat mutt seers and senior Congress leaders M B Patil and Shamanur Shivashankarappa had warned the BJP of consequences if they do not treat the Lingayat strongman with respect and dislodge him from the CM’s post. Ashoka said that the Congress leaders are creating confusion by talking about BJP’s internal issues.