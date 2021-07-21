STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sumalatha seeks CBI probe into Krishnaraja Sagar dam illegal mining

Published: 21st July 2021 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 05:31 AM

Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh interacts with Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh on Tuesday urged the Union Government to order a CBI probe into illegal mining near the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam in Mandya district. In a memorandum to Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the MP said that many farmers have threatened to commit suicide due to threats from elected representatives and public officials if they approach the authorities to complain against rampant illegal mining near KRS dam.

The MP said that she received complaints about threat to the reservoir structure due to blasting using heavy explosives and tremors. “Illegal mining activity has caused air and water pollution, environmental hazards to human habitation, including repeated miscarriages and breathing difficulties,” she stated.
She alleged that illegal mining is being carried out with the complicity of officials.

