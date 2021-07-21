Train runs over trespasser in Karnataka, loco develops problems

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man in his thirties, who trespassed the railway tracks between Yeliyur and Mandya in the Bengaluru Railway Division, was run over by the Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Passenger (Train no. 06258) on Wednesday afternoon.

The emergency brakes applied by the loco-pilot following the accident ensured problems to the loco, delaying the train by 94 minutes. Subsequent trains along this direction suffered delays as they were detained at various stations enroute.

According to a railway source, the incident happened at 2:40 pm after the MEMU train crossed Yeliyur railway station and was heading towards Mandya. "The train was detained at the accident spot for 94 minutes as the loco pilot Ramakrishna was not able to restart it after he had applied brakes. He later decided to start it from the rear cab. The train started and finally left at 4.08 pm," he said.

The train reached Mandya station ten minutes later and passengers were made to alight there and board alternative trains coming along this route, the source added.

He said that during the period, traffic was permitted only on one line (Down line) and this delayed many trains. A senior railway official said the hose pipe below the engine that takes care of air pressure had got damaged due to the sudden sequence of events and this prevented the train from starting.