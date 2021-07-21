STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Train runs over trespasser in Karnataka, loco develops problems

According to a railway source, the incident happened at 2:40 pm after the MEMU train crossed Yeliyur railway station and was heading towards Mandya.

Published: 21st July 2021 09:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers alight at the accident spot where the Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Passenger ground to a halt for 94 minutes after running over a trespasser.

Passengers alight at the accident spot where the Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Passenger ground to a halt for 94 minutes after running over a trespasser. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man in his thirties, who trespassed the railway tracks between Yeliyur and Mandya in the Bengaluru Railway Division, was run over by the  Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Passenger (Train no. 06258) on Wednesday afternoon.

The emergency brakes applied by the loco-pilot following the accident ensured problems to the loco, delaying the train by 94 minutes. Subsequent trains along this direction suffered delays as they were detained at various stations enroute.  

According to a railway source, the incident happened at 2:40 pm after the MEMU train crossed Yeliyur railway station and was heading towards Mandya. "The train was detained at the accident spot for 94 minutes as the loco pilot Ramakrishna was not able to restart it after he had applied brakes. He later decided to start it from the rear cab. The train started and finally left at 4.08 pm," he said.

The train reached Mandya station ten minutes later and passengers were made to alight there and board alternative trains coming along this route, the source added.  

He said that during the period, traffic was permitted only on one line (Down line) and this delayed many trains. A senior railway official said the hose pipe below the engine that takes care of air pressure had got damaged due to the sudden sequence of events and this prevented the train from starting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Railway Division Mysuru KSR Bengaluru Karnataka train accident Karnataka MEMU train
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp