Wild tusker dies of heart attack in Karnataka's Kodagu district

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Carcass of a wild elephant was found lying inside a private estate premise in South Kodagu.

The male elephant, approximately aged 40, is suspected to have died of a heart attack.

The carcass was found inside the estate owned by Ponnamma in Dhanugala village in Virajpet taluk. It was spotted by the owner alongside other estate labourers.

The forest department officials were alerted immediately and the spot was visited by DCF Chakarapani, ACF Uthappa, and others.

The postmortem was conducted by veterinary doctor Dr Chittiyappa who confirmed that the elephant might ha