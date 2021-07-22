STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

As murmurs of change of guard in Karnataka grow, future tense for turncoats

According to sources in the BJP, plum posts were given to the new entrants, ignoring party loyalists.

Published: 22nd July 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa. (Photo | EPS)

By Ashwini M Sripad  
Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when there is confusion in the state over a possible change in leadership, political circles are abuzz with speculations about the fate of former Congress and JDS legislators who joined the BJP to help the saffron party form the government in 2019.The JDS-Congress government — headed by H D Kumaraswamy — fell after the resignation of 17 of the coalition MLAs. Most of them contested the bypolls on BJP tickets and became ministers in the B S Yediyurappa Cabinet.

A senior BJP leader, however, said the interests of these “turncoats” will be protected.
Chief Minister Yediyurappa, who is at the centre of a political storm with rumours swirling around his resignation ever since his recent Delhi visit, has been backing these “outsiders” from the time they joined the party. Of the 17 legislators, 12 are ministers in the Yediyurappa Cabinet, including M T B Nagaraj, who lost the bypolls from Hosakote. According to sources in the BJP, plum posts were given to the new entrants, ignoring party loyalists.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a minister from the “outsiders” camp, said that they quit their old party as they trusted Yediyurappa and the BJP. “We do not know if Yediyurappa will continue as the chief minister or resign. We are hoping that the BJP high command will allow Yediyurappa to complete his full term. We also trust the party that has made us ministers and given us responsibilities. We have not just accepted the party ideology, but are ready to work as party workers too. We also hope that they will retain us in the Cabinet,” the minister said.

Another minister suspected a change in their portfolios if Yediyurappa resigns and a new CM takes over the reins of the state. “In spite of Covid-19 and other crisis, we have done so much work. It will be 
unfair if they change our portfolios,” he said.A senior party leader, however, maintained that these ministers will not be sacked even if Yediyurappa is not the Chief Minister. “The party knows the sacrifices made by them and will retain them in the Cabinet. It is, however, up to the high command to decide on their portfolios,” the leader added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP JDS Congress Karnataka BS Yediyurappa turncoats
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp