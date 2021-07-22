Duty of MBBS graduates to serve in rural areas, says HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court declined to stay the notification issued by the State Government which calls upon fresh doctors to undergo compulsory rural service for a period of one year.

The notification mandates compulsory service to the government by all candidates who have graduated from MBBS colleges in 2021, which is made applicable to those students who have secured admission through government quota.

“This court has heard the counsels appearing for the medical students at length. This is not a time when these young doctors spend their valuable time litigating and questioning the vires. This court is reminded of a famous saying by Shakespeare, that considerable length of time is lost in challenging the vires of a statute rather than chasing vires which has a relevancy, and is aptly applicable to the present pathetic scenario,” said Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum, in the interim order pronounced in relation to the petitions filed by Dr Sharanya Mohan and others.

The court noted that the legal relationship between the petitioners and the state is that the latter will provide education in medicine by way of subsidised fees, on the condition that qualified doctors would serve in rural areas for a specific period of time. This has to be taken as a composite bargain between the state and the students.