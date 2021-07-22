STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DVS, Bommai insist BSY will remain Karnataka CM

Bommai too termed discussions over leadership change as speculations.

Published: 22nd July 2021 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid heightened speculation over leadership change in the state, many senior BJP leaders, including former union minister DV Sadananda Gowda and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Wednesday said there is no truth in the speculation and BS Yediyurappa will continue as the Chief Minister.Gowda, a former CM and MP from Bengaluru North, said Yediyurappa is doing good work and there is no truth in the speculation over him resigning. 

During his recent visit to Delhi, Yediyurappa met senior leaders and explained measures taken to fight Covid-19 and other development activities, Gowda said adding, that the central leaders appreciated it. “When you do good work, everyone will support you,” Gowda said responding to a question on many Lingayat seers extending support to Yediyurappa. Several seers from various communities and even the Lingayat leaders in the Congress are backing Yediyurappa.

Bommai too termed discussions over leadership change as speculations. “Yediyurappa is a strong leader and he will continue as the CM,” he said.Murmurs over leadership change are rife after the CM’s recent visit to the national capital. Names of many BJP leaders are doing the rounds as his possible successor if the high command decides to replace Yediyurappa.

However, sources in the party said there is no clarity on the issue even among the senior leaders. The CM is likely to visit Delhi again in the first week of August and any decision is likely to be taken after that, sources said. Some sections in the BJP believe that there may be a rethinking in the high command, especially after pushback from the dominant Lingayat community, that is strongly backing Yediyurappa.

