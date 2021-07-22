Hubballi-Dharwad to develop 5 Miyawaki forests to cut air pollution

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: To increase green cover, will develop five urban forests or urban lung space in Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities.

On the line of Miyawaki forest, five urban forests will be developed where there will be 30% more trees compared to other forests. The forests can cut air pollution and reduce noise pollution 30% more than other forests.

In the Miyawaki forest concept, a dense forest will be created in half acre land with at least 25,000 plants. Such forests can produce two and half times more oxygen than other forests.

The Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) will develop three urban lung spaces in Dharwad and two in Hubballi. In Dharwad, these forests will come up at Shambhavi colony near Gandhinagar, Raghavendra colony, and Doddanayakanakoppa area. In Hubballi, the forests will come up at Tolanakere Lake and another place which will be finalized shortly.

A senior officer said they have selected the existing parks on more than one-acre land for the purpose. While the forests will come up at 20 guntas, the remaining land will be developed for walking and kids' play area. All three locations are in Dharwad park place and they have more than one acre of space.

In Hubballi Tolanakere, the Miyawaki forest will be developed on two acres of land. The forest, tree park, and herbal medicine garden will come up in 1.5-acre land and another half-acre will be developed for walking and other facilities. For the development of this forestry, Rs 2.3 crore has been estimated and funds have been arranged under various schemes.

HDMC commissioner Suresh Itnal said they are developing the urban lung space along with the forest department, some NGOs, and residential associations.

Plantation for one of the urban forestry will be taking place at Shambhavi colony in Dharwad on Thursday and plantation at remaining two forestries will be taking place next week. These forests require maintenance for three-four years, and HDMC will make water supply, fencing, and other required facilities, he added.