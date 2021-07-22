I am ready to follow party high command instructions: BS Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: First-time chief minister BS Yediyurappa broke his silence and said he is ready to take up instructions given by party high command.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Yediyurappa said BJP has not given the power to anyone who is above 75 years, other than me. Prime minister Narendra Modi, Home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda has given special concern to me and given power. I will be completing two years on July 26 and ready to take up any instructions from party high command "he said. Party high command will send a message on that day and I will follow "he added.



Yediyurappa also said he will focus on strengthening the party. He appealed to BJP party workers not to take any step. I am thankful to religious heads for showing special concern" He said.

Yediyurappa also said his target is to bring back BJP to power in Karnataka again. "I am ready to follow as per party high command instructions. One should not give a statement in this regard. I appeal to party workers and followers not to protest" He said.