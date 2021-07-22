STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Internal reports not enough to penalise public servants: Karnataka HC

The court said the order of suspension of the petitioner is pending his reply to the notice issued on November 5

Published: 22nd July 2021 05:21 AM

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court declared that no penalty can be imposed against public servants on the basis of a report of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) over sexual harassment charges at the workplace, without holding any inquiry under the service rules.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order, while quashing the show-cause notice issued to Dr U Arabi, Professor, Department of Economics, by the Mangalore University, after he was allegedly found guilty of sexual harassment in the inquiry conducted by the ICC, based on the complaint filed by a student. 

Allowing the writ petition filed by Dr Arabi, questioning the second show-cause notice dated November 5, 2020, seeking him to show cause as to why he should not be dismissed from service based on the ICC report, the court said the university is at liberty to initiate proceedings against the petitioner under the service rules - Statutes Governing Classification, Control and Appeal Rules of Employees of Mangalore University - by following the procedures stipulated therein and conclude it within two months. The court said the order of suspension of the petitioner is pending his reply to the notice issued on November 5.

