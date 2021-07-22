Karnataka Education Dept under pressure to start offline classes

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The chorus to restart offline classes is growing louder day by day. Now, School Development and Monitoring Committees, teachers and school administrators are demanding that physical classes be restarted. Since the state technical committee for Covid recommended June reopening for schools, the education department has been under pressure to reopen schools.

Educationist Niranjanaradya said that rural students have been adversely impacted with the closure of schools for a year and a half, in terms of health, nutrition, learning and overall development.“Not just that, incidents of child marriage, labour and beggary have also increased two to three fold,” he added.

Noting that ICMR chief Balaram Bhargav had also recently stated that this is the ideal time to open schools, he felt that opening primary schools before middle schools would be a better move. “Younger children have better immunity to the virus, and it’s reported that some Scandinavian countries too had kept their primary schools open,” he said adding that it is time for schools in India to open up phase wise.

School Development and Monitoring Committee Coordination Forum (SDMCCF) state president Moidin Kutti told TNIE that officials in seven districts -- Dharwad, Davanagere, Kolar, Belgavi, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi -- have already submitted appeals.

8.1L STUDENTS TO WRITE LANGUAGE PAPERS TODAY

Bengaluru: More than 8.1 lakh students are scheduled to write their SSLC board examination on July 22. The examination for the three language papers will be held together in a three-hour session, with 40 marks dedicated to each paper. As many as 8,19,694 students will attempt the first language paper, out of which 14,010 are repeaters. As many as 8,27,988 students will write the second language paper, out of which 22,304 are repeaters. A total of 8,17,640 students will attempt the third language paper.