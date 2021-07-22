STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mass marriage scheme to resume in Karnataka

Muzrai Minister  Kota Srinivas Poojary has said that  the mass marriage programme ‘Saptapadi’ will resume in the state.

Ministers Kota Srinivas Poojary and KS Eshwarappa at a temple in Shivamogga | Shimoga Nandan

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Muzrai Minister  Kota Srinivas Poojary has said that  the mass marriage programme ‘Saptapadi’ will resume in the state. Mass marriages will be held in 100 select Muzrai temples, he told reporters after visiting Kote Shree Ramanjaneya Temple here on Wednesday. Saptapadi was introduced to promote simple marriages.

Poojary said that the programme was stopped due to Covid-19.He said that muhurtha for the mass marriage has been fixed and instructions have been given to department officials concerned to start preparations for the event. 

