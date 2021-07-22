STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Snoopgate: Congress plans Raj Bhavan Chalo

Congress leaders will take out a protest march from Vidhana Soudha to Raj Bhavan here on Thursday demanding a probe into alleged illegal snooping on several senior  party leaders.

Published: 22nd July 2021 05:26 AM

Congress workers protest against the Union Government amid the snoopgate row in Bengaluru on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress leaders will take out a protest march from Vidhana Soudha to Raj Bhavan here on Thursday demanding a probe into alleged illegal snooping on several senior  party leaders. ‘Pegasus Project’ by an international consortium of journalists, had revealed alleged illegal surveillance.

KPCC Working President Ramalinga Reddy said the party leaders will assemble at the Congress Legislature Party  Office in Vidhana Soudha at 10 am and march to Raj Bhavan and give a memorandum addressed to the Governor demanding a probe.

The opposition Congress has accused the Union Government of snooping on judges and many senior Congress leaders and are demanding a probe into it. The report had also revealed that illegal snooping could have helped to bring down the JDS-Congress coalition government in the state in 2019.  

NO RIFT IN PARTY, SAYS SHIVAKUMAR 
Bengaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar said the Congress will face the next Assembly elections under a collective leadership and rubbished reports of any rift within the party. Responding to a question on reports of rift between him and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,  Shivakumar said, “It is all cooked-up stories... the party is united.” Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah were in New Delhi on Tuesday and Wednesday to hold talks with the party central leaders.

