At 31, Karnataka sees second lowest Covid deaths after July 20

At 31 deaths, the state recorded its second lowest daily toll after July 20 when 29 fatalities were reported.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With 1,653 new Covid cases on Thursday, the state’s tally of positives now stands at 28,89,994. The positivity rate slid from 7.74 to 7.72 percent, and the recovery rate rose from 97.85 to 97.88 percent, with 2,572 discharges on the day. At 31 deaths, the state recorded its second lowest daily toll after July 20 when 29 fatalities were reported.

The toll now stands at 36,293 with the mortality rate at 1.25 percent. Active cases reduced from 25,645 to 24,695. Bengaluru reported 418 cases which took the city’s tally to 12,23,644 cases. The recovery rate increased from 97.93 to 97.99 percent while the mortality rate stayed the same at 1.29 percent, with three deaths. Active cases dipped below the 9,000 mark, from 9,495 to 8,748.
 

