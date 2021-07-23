BSY drops big hint, says will wait for word from top brass

Ashwini M Sripad By

BENGALURU: Amid heightened speculation over his exit after completing two years in office, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said that so far, he has not received any message from the party high command and he will continue to work till the last minute. “I will be completing two years in office on July 26. The party high command will send a message this weekend and I will abide by their direction,” he said, breaking his silence on the leadership issue.

Hinting at his possible resignation, the CM emphasised that he will follow the instructions of the party top brass. Yediyurappa also said he had decided to resign two months ago itself to make way for others.

Just last month, the CM had stated that he will quit the day the high command asks him to do so. After his recent visit to the national capital, political circles have been abuzz with speculation over his imminent exit and the names of many BJP leaders are doing the rounds as his successor.

“I will be the CM as long as they tell me to hold this post. Else, I will be seen travelling across the state and working for the party,’’ he said. Whether he is in power or not, he will continue to work for the party and strengthen the BJP in Karnataka, Yediyurappa stressed. He, however, refused to divulge details on his next move.Yediyurappa’s government will complete two years in office on July 26 and a small booklet on the government’s work and achievements in the last two years will be released on that day. “I want to tell people what I have done,’’ the CM said.

As several seers from the Lingayat and other communities continue to extend their support to the Lingayat strongman and warn the BJP central leadership against dislodging him, the 78-year-old CM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda had a ‘special concern’ for him and allowed him to work as CM even after 75 years of age and had also appreciated his work.

“Why do you want to rush to any conclusion? Let’s wait for word from the high command,” the CM shot back when questioned if he will choose a Lingayat leader as his replacement.Over the last three days, several seers have extended support to the CM. Yediyurappa said he is overwhelmed with the love and blessings of so many heads of mutts. “I can never forget this in my life. Nobody got this much love, I feel so fortunate,’’ he said and asked party workers not to be under any confusion. “Do not protest, cooperate with me. No one should give any statements in my favour or stage protests,’’ he appealed.

While political circles were busy discussing possible changes in the state in the coming days, the CM went about his work as usual. He attended a meeting with Water Resources Department officials and also chaired a cabinet meeting in the evening, before meeting another group of seers who had arrived at his residence to extend support to him.Meanwhile, adding fuel to speculation, BJP General

Secretary in charge of Karnataka, Arun Singh, refused to comment on the leadership issue, in Delhi.

The state cabinet on Thursday approved housing projects worth D8,500 crore. “Four lakh houses in rural and one lakh houses in urban areas will be built under various schemes in two years,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai said. It also approved D8,800 crore for irrigation-related works.

While BS Yediyurappa himself is believed to be actively looking at who could emerge as his probable successors, sources suggest that the CM has been pitching for Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, while central leaders are also looking at Murugesh Nirani, CT Ravi and Union minister Pralhad Joshi.