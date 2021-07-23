STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cabinet nod for Rs 8.5K crore housing scheme

Amid speculation that CM BS Yediyurappa may be on his way out, the Karnataka cabinet on Thursday approved housing projects worth Rs 8,500 crore. 

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Amid speculation that CM BS Yediyurappa may be on his way out, the Karnataka cabinet on Thursday approved housing projects worth Rs 8,500 crore. “4 lakh houses in rural and 1 lakh houses in urban areas will be built under various schemes, at a cost of Rs 8,000 crore in two years,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, briefing the media about the decisions. 

A grant of Rs 500 crore was approved for basic infrastructure for 1 lakh multistoreyed houses in Bengaluru. The Cabinet also approved a reduction in stamp duty on registration of flats costing Rs 35 lakh to Rs 45 lakh, from 5 percent to 3 percent.  A scheme to pay Rs 3,000 per hectare, limited to 2 hectares per farmer, was approved for organic carbon enhancement in soil. The cabinet approved issuance of certificate for reservation in Central services and Central government educational institutions for economically weaker people, from castes not covered by reservation for SC/ST and OBC. 

Land allocation for a cattle shelter, Rs 50 crore for a peripheral cancer centre, 250-bed facility hospital, setting up of an Ayush university, legitimising the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Layout were some of the schemes limited to Shivamogga, that were approved by the cabinet. 
 

