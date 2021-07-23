STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dakshina Kannada villages Badagannur, Siribagilu first to achieve 100 per cent COVID-19 vaccination

Dr Deepak Rai, Puttur Taluk Health Officer said that Siribagilu village under Shiradi primary health centre (PHC) in Kadaba taluk achieved the target on July 19.

Published: 23rd July 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 09:25 AM

Health workers administering vaccine in Dakshina Kannada district

Health workers administering vaccine in Dakshina Kannada district

By Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Due to the continuous and strenuous efforts of health care workers, two remote villages Badagannur and Siribagilu in Dakshina Kannada have achieved 100 percent vaccination of 45+ and those above 18 years respectively.

Siribagilu is a remote village in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. The village under Kombaru gram panchayat is close to Sahyadri forest region near Kukke Subramanya and home to 165 families with 872 population.

Dr Deepak Rai, Puttur Taluk Health Officer said that Siribagilu village under Shiradi primary health centre (PHC) in Kadaba taluk achieved the target on July 19.

"The village has a population of eligible beneficiaries of 571 and out of which there were 14 refusals. Also, there were 2 pregnant women who were unwilling to get jabbed and four residents of the village are staying in Mangaluru."

Vijaya, junior health assistant of Shiradi primary health centre (PHC) told The New Indian Express that the poor accessibility to the village is a challenge to them.

"The road leading to the village located in the forest area is in poor condition and during health emergencies the patients are carried on their shoulders till the main road. We commute for a few kilometers in a two-wheeler with the help of panchayat task force members and then go by foot to reach the village where houses are scattered," she says, adding that they risk their lives as they have to cross dense forest where wild animals like elephants are seen even during the day but it is their duty to serve the people.

Dr Rai said that the credit to vaccinate all with the first dose against Covid19 must go to both the villagers and the health staff. "Another village in the district Badagannur under Badagannur gram panchayat limits in Puttur taluk has achieved 100 percent vaccination of above 45 plus age group.

"There were 1045 beneficiaries in the 45+ age group in Badagannur village. There were 29 refusals and 10 people are residing outside the district. We have taken a written undertaking from those who have refused to take the vaccine in both the villages saying that on their own will they have refused. Proper information and educating the people by the health staff and proactive steps of the gram panchayat members and task force helped in achieving this target. We went about every house in these villages informing about the benefits of the vaccination," he said.

Dr Rajesh, district RCH officer said that the achievement will inspire other rural areas to educate the people and inoculate all the citizens in the fight against Covid-19.

