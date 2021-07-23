Heavy downpour across Kodagu, Malnad, water levels rise in rivers

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE/MADIKERI/ CHIKKAMAGALURU: Heavy and continuous downpour across parts of Kodagu has pushed up water levels in several river basins to an alarming level. The water level in the Cauvery in Kushalnagar is gradually increasing, following increased inflow, and fear of flood is imminent in the temple towns of Bhagamandala and Talacauvery.

Bhagamandala recorded 105 mm rainfall, while water in the Cauvery at Siddapura and Nellihudikeri areas, has also risen drastically. The residents have been warned to shift to safer places. The authorities are releasing 14,000 cusecs of water from the Harangi reservoir. The water level in the dam is being maintained at 2855.56 ft, while the total capacity is 2859 ft. Following increased outflow, water in the Cauvery at Kudige has also reached an alarming level.

The Gonikoppal Krishi Vignyana Kendra Agro Met Unit sent an SOS message to farmers, cautioning heavy rainfall for the next 48 hours.Rain continued to batter all parts of Chikkamagaluru district, picking up momentum on Thursday. Cloudy weather and steady showers continued all day, forcing people to stay indoors.

With heavy rain pounding the catchment area in Kudremukh region, major rivers the Tunga, Bhadra and Hemavathy that originate there are overflowing. Water level in these rivers is continuously swelling. The overflowing Hemavathy near Banakal is inundating fields and plantations. Heavy rain also lashed Davangere district, inundating low-lying areas and filling tanks. Heavy water flow in the Kondajji lake damaged the bridge due to heavy waterflow.