Karnataka HC seeks report on night shelters

Meanwhile, the government told the court that out of a total 166 shelters required in the state, of which 54 night shelters have been approved, only 46 are functioning.

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the Secretary of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority to ensure that the secretaries of district legal services authorities make random surprise visits to night shelters provided for the urban homeless, and check whether required facilities are made available to them, and submit a report in a month.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order, as it sought to know the condition of existing night shelters, after going through the affidavit filed by the government in connection with a PIL filed by Peoples Union For Civil Liberties - Karnataka. 

Meanwhile, the government told the court that out of a total 166 shelters required in the state, of which 54 night shelters have been approved, only 46 are functioning. Taking note, the HC directed the state to ensure that at least 42 night shelters are operationalised within three months. 

FABRICATION: COURT ASKS FOR  PROBE PAPERS IN SEALED COVER  
The HC on Thursday asked the SIT to submit the further investigation report in a sealed cover, into the FIR registered at Halasuru Gate police station over the fabrication of registered documents, and use of counterfeit seals and franking machines at Sub-Registrars’ offices in the city.  A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order, hearing a PIL by social activist S Narayana. 
 

