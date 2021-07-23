Karnataka SSLC results to be declared by Aug 10

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the conclusion of the two-day SSLC examinations on Thursday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar announced that the results will be declared around August 10. He told reporters that he had visited some exam centres where social distancing and other Covid protocol was maintained.

The minister also congratulated the students for attending the exams and the teachers for their efforts in making the process a success. “The attendance of students this year was more than that of the previous year,” he said.

In the language examinations held on the concluding day, 99.62 per cent out of 8,19,694 students appeared for the first language. Last year, it was 98.41 per cent. In the second language paper, 99.60 per cent of 8,27,988 students appeared, while last year, it was 98.47 per cent. For the third language paper, 99.62 per cent of 8,17,640 students were present. The previous year’s attendance was 98.47 per cent.

The minister said that the examinations were incident-free regarding malpractice. As many as 152 students attempted the examination in special classrooms for those with Covid symptoms. Meanwhile, 10,693 students shifted their exam centres to a place closest to their homes, and 2,870 students wrote the examinations in hostels. As many as 706 students came from other states -- Kerala, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Goa.In various places across the state, Zilla Panchayat CEOs and District Commissioners visited exam centres and encouraged students.

A student in Kaveripura, Benglauru, who suffered from bone ailment, had answered the examination, the minister said. A student in Shivamogga, who had attempted suicide by consuming her grandmother’s pills over fears of faring poorly in the first examination, attempted the second.Kumar said that 12 lakh seats are available in government, aided and unaided pre-university colleges in the state, and promised hassle-free admission to PUC for all students.

STUDENTS MEET WITH ACCIDENT

Two students, who were heading to an SSLC examination centre in Athani on a two-wheeler, met with an accident after their bike skid. One of the two students, Mallikarjun K, sustained severe injuries and is under treatment. The other student attended the examination.

SCHOOL ROOF LEAKS, STUDENTS MOVED OUT

Belagavi: Students appearing for the SSLC examination on the second and last day on Thursday at a school here were moved out to another hall as the roof was leaking due to heavy rainfall. Because of incessant rain in the last few days, the roof of two exam halls at the Sardar High School has been leaking. After being alerted about this, Deputy Commissioner M G Hiremath visited the centre and made alternative arrangements for the students. “The two halls of the school are very old and leaking at places,” Hiremath said. Eight small bridges-cum-barrages have submerged in Chikkodi educational district. Since there are alternative roads, there was no problem for students to reach the centre, Hiremath said.