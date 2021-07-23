STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka SSLC results to be declared by Aug 10

Attendance of students this year was higher than that of previous year, says Education Minister

Published: 23rd July 2021 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Students greet each other, relieved that their SSLC examinations are over in Bengaluru on Thursday. Language papers were held on the concluding day  | Vinod Kumar T

Students greet each other, relieved that their SSLC examinations are over in Bengaluru on Thursday. Language papers were held on the concluding day  | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the conclusion of the two-day SSLC examinations on Thursday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar announced that the results will be declared around August 10. He told reporters that he had visited some exam centres where social distancing and other Covid protocol was maintained.

The minister also congratulated the students for attending the exams and the teachers for their efforts in making the process a success. “The attendance of students this year was more than that of the previous year,” he said.

In the language examinations held on the concluding day, 99.62 per cent out of 8,19,694 students appeared for the first language. Last year, it was 98.41 per cent. In the second language paper, 99.60 per cent of 8,27,988 students appeared, while last year, it was 98.47 per cent. For the third language paper, 99.62 per cent of 8,17,640 students were present. The previous year’s attendance was 98.47 per cent.

The minister said that the examinations were incident-free regarding malpractice. As many as 152 students attempted the examination in special classrooms for those with Covid symptoms. Meanwhile, 10,693 students shifted their exam centres to a place closest to their homes, and 2,870 students wrote the examinations in hostels. As many as 706 students came from other states -- Kerala, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Goa.In various places across the state, Zilla Panchayat CEOs and District Commissioners visited exam centres and encouraged students.    

A student in Kaveripura, Benglauru, who suffered from bone ailment, had answered the examination, the minister said. A student in Shivamogga, who had attempted suicide by consuming her grandmother’s pills over fears of faring poorly in the first examination, attempted the second.Kumar said that 12 lakh seats are available in government, aided and unaided pre-university colleges in the state, and promised hassle-free admission to PUC for all students.

STUDENTS MEET WITH ACCIDENT 
Two students, who were heading to an SSLC examination centre in Athani on a two-wheeler, met with an accident after their bike skid. One of the two students, Mallikarjun K, sustained severe injuries and is under treatment. The other student attended the examination.

SCHOOL ROOF LEAKS, STUDENTS MOVED OUT 
Belagavi: Students appearing for the SSLC examination on the second and last day on Thursday at a school here were moved out to another hall as the roof was leaking due to heavy rainfall.  Because of incessant rain in the last few days, the roof of two exam halls at the Sardar High School has been leaking. After being alerted about this, Deputy Commissioner M G Hiremath visited the centre and made alternative arrangements for the students. “The two halls of the school are very old and leaking at places,” Hiremath said.  Eight small bridges-cum-barrages have submerged in Chikkodi educational district. Since there are alternative roads, there was no problem for students to reach the centre, Hiremath said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SSLC exam Karnataka
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF team leaving for Maharashtra (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra Floods: 70+ people dead in landslide, rain-related incidents
From running barefoot at national meet to Tokyo Olympics, athlete Revathi is an inspiration
Gallery
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp