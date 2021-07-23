Mangaluru-Mumbai special train derails near Dudhsagar following landslide, no casualties

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A Mumbai-bound special train (Mangaluru-Mumbai Express) on Friday derailed between Dushsagar-Sonaulim stations following a landslide. Luckily no casualties were reported. All the 345 passengers have been sent back to Madgaon.

Following incessant rainfall in the coastal region and the overflowing of rivers in Goa, the Konkan Railway has diverted many trains via Madgoan-Londa-Miraj. As a result, the ill-fated Mangaluru-Mumbai train was heading to Mumbai via Karwar, Madgaon, Londa and Miraj.

Two landslides have been reported between Dudhsagar and Sonaulim of South Western Railway on Friday around 6 am.

Soon after the incident, the Accident Relief Train (ART) from Castle Rock and Vasco Da Gama rushed to the spot to carry out restoration measures. The team of senior officials from the Hubballi division including Divisional Railway Manager Aravind Malkhede rushed to the spot to take measures and carry out the restoration.

Meanwhile, Hazarat Nizamuddin-Vasco Day Gama special express train that was heading via Dudhsagar to Madgaon was stopped and pulled back to Londa. There were 887 passengers on board. The SWR has been arranging the transhipment of passengers using buses.



List of trains cancelled

Due to landslide between Sonalium- Kulem, and Dudhsagar-Caranzol, following trains have been cancelled

Train No. 08048, Vasco Da Gama - Howrah Express Special is cancelled on Friday

Train No. 07420, Vasco Da Gama - Tirupati Express Special is cancelled on Friday

Train No. 07420/07022, Vasco Da Gama – Tirupati / Hyderabad Express Special is cancelled on Friday

List of trains partially cancelled

Train No. 02780 Hazrat Nizamuddin- Vasco Da Gama Express Special which commenced journey from Hazrat Nizamuddin on 21.07.2021 is partially cancelled between Londa and Vasco Da Gama.

