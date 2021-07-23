STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nandi Hills to get first ropeway facility in Karnataka soon, says Tourism Minister Yogeshwar

The minister said spot inspections have been made and suggestions from local villagers collected by a team of officials including the district administration

Published: 23rd July 2021 08:20 PM

Tourism Minister CP Yogeshwar visited Nandi Hills to inspect the ropeway work (Photo | Special arrangement)

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

CHIKBALLAPUR: Without disturbing the beauty and environment of the famous Nandi Hills, the installation of a ropeway will be taken up shortly, said Tourism Minister CP Yogeshwar, speaking to press persons at Chikballapur after paying a visit to the site along with officials on Friday. The minister said Nandi Hills would be the first tourist spot to get a ropeway facility in the state, adding that the work will be commenced taking all precautionary measures.

Yogeshwar said so far Nandi Hills was being maintained by three to four departments, but now the work is being taken up by the tourism department. All facilities will be provided atop and below the Nandi Hills to attract more tourists, he said.

The minister said spot inspections have been made and suggestions from local villagers collected by a team of officials including the district administration. He added that all these years, only assurances were given over this, but now the work will be taken up.

The minister also said more space is required for parking and a meeting in this regard will be taken up with the Chikballapur and Bengaluru Rural district administrations. Around thirty to forty acres will be acquired and parking facilities will be taken up below the Nandi Hills, he said.

Director Sindhu Rupeesh, KSTDC president Siddalingaswamy and senior officials of the district including Raghunandhan and others were present.

