Shivamogga BJP leaders mum over change of leadership in Karnataka

The CM’s home in Shikaripura town, too, wore a gloomy atmosphere.

Published: 23rd July 2021 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa during his meeting with BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi on Saturday

By Ramachandra V Gunari 
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: An air of gloom and despondency prevailed in the district office of BJP, as most of the senior district leaders and party workers either remained silent or were unavailable for comments, with talk of a change of leadership in Karnataka.

Shivamogga MP and Yediyurappa’s son BY Raghavendra said, “Being a loyal party worker, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa would take a call on the direction of the central leaders and abide by it.” This is a far cry from his earlier comment that talk of leadership change was just a rumour. Yediyurappa’s government will complete two years in office on July 26.

The CM’s home in Shikaripura town, too, wore a gloomy atmosphere. Amid the virtual meeting scheduled on July 24, Raghavendra was seen busy organising the foundation laying ceremony for various projects in the district, worth about Rs 1,700 crore.

RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa had recently said that the issue would be resolved if everybody keeps silent, including himself. Speaking to the media earlier, he said they will abide by the decision of the central leaders. “Those who are speaking about this issue, including Yatnal, have to keep quiet, that in turn will be good for the state,” he said.MLC and industrialist S Rudregowda had earlier said there’s no question of change of leadership “before the high command”.

Apart from the district BJP leaders, senior Congress leaders said the district witnessed development during Yediyurappa’s tenure and much would was expected for the district. Former MLA KB Prasanna Kumar told the media on Thursday, “If CM Yediyurappa continues as Chief Minister, then Shivamogga district will see more development.”Some Congress leaders said, “We had ideological differences with the BJP, but not with Yediyurappa when it comes to development of the district.”

