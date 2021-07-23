STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Show of strength: More Lingayat seers rally behind BSY

Sri Chandrashekara Swami of Bettadahalli Mutt, while indirectly referring to Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra, has advised the latter to stay away from his father’s affairs.

Published: 23rd July 2021 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Lingayat seers address the media at Gubbi in Tumakuru district on Thursday

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: While the suspense over Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s tenure continues, various Veerashaiva-Lingayat community heads have been showing solidarity with the 78-year-old Lingayat strongman, by openly backing him in public. Speculation about a change in leadership has been making the rounds in political circles ever since Yediyurappa returned to Bengaluru from his two-day Delhi visit last week.

Sri Chandrashekara Swami of Bettadahalli Mutt, while indirectly referring to Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra, has advised the latter to stay away from his father’s affairs. “Only a few sycophants might be with you (Vijayendra)... 90 per cent of people are keeping a close watch on you and your relatives. You have many avenues to serve people, restrain yourself from meddling in your father’s activities,” he added.

A group of seers led by him held a meeting at Gubbi on Thursday, and warned the BJP high command against removing Yediyurappa as the CM.

“We don’t know what mistake he (Yediyurappa) has committed... even if he has committed a mistake in the past, it was because of the circumstances then. You (high command) should forgive him,” he said. He said if the high command does not end speculation of a leadership change, it will affect the administration of the state.

Sri Revanasiddeshwara Swami of Doddaguni Mutt observed that Yediyurappa was working like a young man ever since he took over as Chief Minister. He praised him for the way he handled floods and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Morarji Desai became prime minister at the age of 85. Let Yediyurappa continue as the state’s CM and complete his term as he is a leader of the masses who announced a relief package for even street vendors,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lingayat community BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF team leaving for Maharashtra (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra Floods: 70+ people dead in landslide, rain-related incidents
From running barefoot at national meet to Tokyo Olympics, athlete Revathi is an inspiration
Gallery
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp