Show of strength: More Lingayat seers rally behind BSY

TUMAKURU: While the suspense over Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s tenure continues, various Veerashaiva-Lingayat community heads have been showing solidarity with the 78-year-old Lingayat strongman, by openly backing him in public. Speculation about a change in leadership has been making the rounds in political circles ever since Yediyurappa returned to Bengaluru from his two-day Delhi visit last week.

Sri Chandrashekara Swami of Bettadahalli Mutt, while indirectly referring to Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra, has advised the latter to stay away from his father’s affairs. “Only a few sycophants might be with you (Vijayendra)... 90 per cent of people are keeping a close watch on you and your relatives. You have many avenues to serve people, restrain yourself from meddling in your father’s activities,” he added.



A group of seers led by him held a meeting at Gubbi on Thursday, and warned the BJP high command against removing Yediyurappa as the CM.

“We don’t know what mistake he (Yediyurappa) has committed... even if he has committed a mistake in the past, it was because of the circumstances then. You (high command) should forgive him,” he said. He said if the high command does not end speculation of a leadership change, it will affect the administration of the state.

Sri Revanasiddeshwara Swami of Doddaguni Mutt observed that Yediyurappa was working like a young man ever since he took over as Chief Minister. He praised him for the way he handled floods and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Morarji Desai became prime minister at the age of 85. Let Yediyurappa continue as the state’s CM and complete his term as he is a leader of the masses who announced a relief package for even street vendors,” he added.