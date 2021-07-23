STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Siddaramaiah asks seers not to interfere in politics, demands judicial inquiry into snoopgate

On the Pegasus snoopgate scandal, in which his personal assistant was allegedly targeted during the coalition government, Siddaramaiah said the BJP is known to use such dirty tactics

Published: 23rd July 2021 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU: In view of seers rallying behind Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Opposition leader in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah said in Mangaluru that it's not right on the part of religious leaders and seers to interfere in the internal affairs of political parties as the people's mandate is supreme. On the other hand, KPCC president DK Shivakumar had said that he doesn't find anything wrong in the seers supporting Yediyurappa. "Shivakumar said the BJP high command is changing the CM as the party has not delivered in the last two years," said Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah, who was in the city to meet senior party leader Oscar Fernandes who is undergoing treatment, told the media that Yediyurappa is yet to provide compensation to the 2019 flood victims even after two years. "Now also, people are suffering due to heavy rains. Human and animal lives have been lost in the rains. Instead of helping the people, the BJP is busy changing the CM. Whoever they choose as CM, there is no doubt that the BJP is a corrupt party and has formed a corrupt government. This government should be thrown out. I had predicted a few months ago that Yediyurappa would be removed and it came true. I had credible information that their high command will remove Yediyurappa from the post of CM."

Referring to BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel challenging the Congress to declare a Dalit as CM candidate, Siddu said the Congress has made four Dalits as CM in different states. Now BJP has an opportunity to make a Dalit as CM in Karnataka. Nalin should make a Dalit leader as the successor of Yediyurappa. But he will not do it because they do not believe in social justice," he said.

On the Pegasus snoopgate scandal, in which his personal assistant was allegedly targeted during the coalition government, Siddaramaiah said the BJP is known to use such dirty tactics and they did it to topple their government. "I demand a thorough enquiry into this issue through a sitting Supreme Court judge. It is a murder of democracy. Tapping phones of SC, HC judges is equal to treachery. They have no moral right to rule."

About rumours of the return of those who quit the party and joined the BJP, Siddaramaiah said he had made a statement then that he would not accept those leaders back into the party. "Even today, I stand by that statement. On the other hand, DK Shivakumar said let them apply for membership and the party will decide whether to accept them or not after discussing with the high command.

