Siddaramaiah, DKS check on Congress veteran Oscar Fernandes in Mangaluru hospital

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Former Union minister and Rajya Sabha MP Oscar Fernandes, who has been hospitalised after a fall in his house, showed slight improvement in his condition on Thursday. However, he is still being treated in the ICU.Party leaders said there was some improvement in his health after he underwent dialysis on Wednesday night.

He will be kept under observation for 2-3 more days and, depending on his condition, the doctors will take a call on operating him to remove the blood clot in his brain. Oscar had slipped during his routine exercises on Monday and hit his head against a wall.

When he went for dialysis on Tuesday, he told doctors about the fall and was suggested to undergo an MRI scan which revealed a blood clot in his brain.Congress leaders, including Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, S R Patil and others called on Oscar at Yenepoya Hospital on Thursday. Meanwhile, AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, cancelled his Friday meeting with leaders in Mangaluru in view of Oscar’s hospitalisation.