STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

COVID: Karnataka allows reopening of worship places and amusement parks from July 25

The state on Friday reported 1,705 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths, taking the tally to 28,91,699 and the toll to 36,323.

Published: 24th July 2021 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, thermal screeners, COVID 19, fever

Representational Image. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Karnataka Government on Saturday permitted reopening of places of worship and amusement parks from July 25 with COVID-19 guidelines.

"Temples, Mosque, Churches, Gurudwaras and other religious places are allowed to open and its related activities pertaining to these places from July 25, 2021, with strictly adhering to the COVID-19 behaviour and SOP issued by the concerned department, However, jathres, temple festivals, processions, congregations not allowed," read a state government order.

The state also permits amusements parks and similar places to re-open with COVID-19 restriction.

"Amusement Parks and similar places permitted to re-open strictly adhering to CO VID appropriate behaviour and following guidelines issued vide circular dated 12.11.2020 by the Health and Family Welfare Department, However, water sports/water-related adventure activities not allowed," it added. 

The state on Friday reported 1,705 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths, taking the tally to 28,91,699 and the toll to 36,323.

The day also saw 2,243 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,31,226.

Out of 1,705 new cases reported on Friday, 400 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 781 discharges and only three deaths, the health department said in a bulletin.

The total number of active cases in the state is 24,127.

Out of 30 deaths reported on Friday, four each were from Dakshina Kannada and Kolar, Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru had three each, Dharwad and Shivamogga (two each), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 400, Dakshina Kannada 295, Mysuru 157, Udupi 131, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district toppee the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,24,044, followed by Mysuru 1,71,843 and Tumakuru 1,17,325.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 11,99,859, followed by Mysuru 1,67,794 and Tumakuru 1,14,897.

Cumulatively, a total of 3,75,51,620 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,25,426 were on Friday alone.

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Karnataka Lockdown
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp