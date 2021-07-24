Heavy rainfall: BSY tells ministers to monitor rescue efforts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With heavy rains lashing different parts of the state, CM BS Yediyurappa has directed district in-charge ministers to rush to their respective districts and supervise rescue and relief measures.

The CM also held a video conference with district deputy commissioners and officials of the rain-affected districts like Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Haveri, Chikkamagalur and Dharwad on Friday afternoon to review the situation.

“The State Government will extend all necessary support to the relief and rescue efforts and assist farmers who have suffered losses due to untimely rain and hailstorms,” Yediyurappa tweeted.

‘Measures being taken to shift people to safety’

Ministers have been asked to oversee rescue and relief efforts being carried out in the districts. “Measures are being taken to shift people in vulnerable and low-lying areas to safer locations and makeshift camps.

District officials have been asked to identify villages that are likely to be affected next and take appropriate action. The NDRF and SDRF teams will be deployed on an emergency basis,” said a statement from the CM following the video conference.