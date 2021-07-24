I'm just a party worker, not after power: CT Ravi

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: MLA from Chikkamgaluru and BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi, whose name is doing the rounds for the post of CM, if Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is asked to step down,

told the media that he is “an ordinary party worker and is not mad after any plum post in the party”.

“I have been repeatedly claiming that the party is more important to me than any other post. Never have I dreamt of the top post... but whatever responsibility the party top brass assigns, I will do it sincerely. I am a man committed to the party’s principles,” he added.

