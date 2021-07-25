STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP never respects its seniors, says Surjewala, slams Modi-Shah duo

“Rejecting their own leaders is the classic style of functioning of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses the media in Tumakuru on Saturday. KPCC chief DK Shivakumar is seen

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The culture of BJP is to insult senior leaders of the party, commented All-India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary, in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala here on Saturday, referring to the heightened buzz in political circles over BS Yediyurappa demitting office as chief minister. 

“Rejecting their own leaders is the classic style of functioning of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. They did it to Jaswant Singh, Yashwant Sinha, Shanthakumarji, the architect of present day BJP, Keshubhai Patel in Gujarat, Hiren Pandya, who was finally shot dead, and Praveen Togadia, whom they used to cohabit with. Now, they may do the same with Yediyurappa.

To insult and throw their own senior leaders into the dustbin is the BJP’s culture,” Surjewala added. He was  addressing a divisional level conference of Congress leaders, including present and former legislators, and party ticket aspirants of Tumakuru, Chitradura, Davangere, Chkkaballapur and Kolar districts at Tumakuru on Saturday.

“The BJP government in Karnataka is an illegitimate and parachute government that came to power by hijacking opposition MLAs and spending a huge sum... It will soon crumble,” he predicted.

He, however, clarified that the Congress need not capitalise on the BJP’s leadership confusion, as there are other issues related to corruption and mismanagement of Covid-19 situation that can be used to attack the government.

Asked under whose leadership the Congress will face the next Assembly elections, he said it will be a collective leadership and MLAs will decide who the CM would be after the results are declared. Former Union minister KH Muniyappa said the downfall of BJP in the state will start with Yediyurappa’s removal.

CLP leader Siddaramaiah said that if Yediyurappa is replaced, then another corrupt leader will take charge as the CM. KPCC president  DK Shivakumar said that Congress will be organised from the grassroots level to face the ensuing local body polls. 

